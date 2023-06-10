Breaking: Three-star Aaris Bethea continues the Erasmus Hall pipeline, commits to Rutgers football

Following his official visit this weekend to Rutgers football, New York defensive lineman Aaris Bethea committed to the Scarlet Knights. It is a huge recruiting win for Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano.

The commitment of Bethea is big for Rutgers. Not only is the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman a coveted national recruit, the class of 2024 prospect also continues the pipeline from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.) to Rutgers.

It was a tough recruiting battle that Rutgers was able to win to land Bethea. In late May, Bethea cut down his list to four schools with Rutgers alongside Virginia Tech, Nebraska and Ole Miss. A consensus three-star, he also held offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia among others.

Bethea is the first player from New York to commit to Rutgers in this current recruiting class:

Last weekend during the first official visits of the summer season, Rutgers football landed three commitments – two of which came on the defensive side of the ball. On Saturday night, three-star offensive lineman Raynor Andrews from Miami committed to Rutgers.

Then on Sunday, Tyclean Luman and Tycoolhill Luman committed. The twin brothers are defensive ends from Miami.

Andrews and the Luman brothers all play for Norland High School.

As for Bethea, he projects as an interior defensive lineman at the next level. He he the potential to be a multi-year starter for Rutgers at a position of need.

