BREAKING: Texas OL Junior Angilau commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks continue to clean up in the transfer portal this offseason, adding another big-time addition, this time on the offensive line with former Texas Longhorns OL Junior Angilau.

Angilau is a veteran player who missed the 2022 season in Texas because of an injury, but before that he had started in 34 games over the previous three seasons, being named a Second-Team Big-12 Preseason All-American leading up to the 2022 season.

Angilau took a visit to Oregon over the weekend and reports coming out show that it went very well, with the veteran OL and the staff creating a solid relationship. With his size and experience, Angilau projects to be in line to compete for a starting spot right away and help rebuild the Oregon offensive line after losing four of their five starters from the 2022 season.

Angilau is the fourth player that the Ducks have added through the transfer portal, joining Alabama WR Traeshon Holden, Alabama CB Khyree Jackson, and Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs. Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday afternoon as well, with the Ducks in the running as a finalist.

Junior Angilau Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Texas Longhorns

2021: 12 Games Started

2020: 10 Games Started

2019: 12 Games Started

Vitals

Height 6-foot-6 Weight 215 pounds Hometown Salt Lake City, Utah Projected Position Offensive Guard Class 2018

Former Recruiting Profile

247Sports 4 94 UT OL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9458 UT OL Rivals 4 5.9 UT OL ESPN 4 82 UT OL On3 Recruiting 4 93.61 UT OL

Twitter

The Lord has blessed me with many challenges, as He wants us all to overcome and recover on the other side.

With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of OREGON @CoachDanLanning @IAMKLEMM @JRMoala @CoachWilsonLove @CoachTuioti92 @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/uaSv1hCGVY — sione angilau jr. (@junior_angilau) December 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire