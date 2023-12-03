BREAKING: Texas makes the College Football Playoff

For the first time in school history, the Texas Longhorns (12-1) are going to the College Football Playoff. A dominant Big 12 championship effort put the Longhorns into the tournament.

Texas defeated Oklahoma State to win a Big 12 championship, 49-21. The win put the team in position to reach the playoff, but the Longhorns needed help to get in. Texas got help in the form of an Alabama upset over Georgia after Friday’s elimination of Oregon.

The dramatic move from No. 7 to the playoff should not have been necessary. The Longhorns should have ranked ahead of Oregon and Ohio State in the last poll, but the final rankings brought the desired result for Texas.

What seems evident is that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian should get a raise and a contract extension. Sarkisian has lifted the program to heights it hasn’t seen in the 14 seasons since the Longhorns last won the Big 12.

Texas has lived up to expectations and more in 2023. Now the team will spend New Years Day competing for a spot in the national championship.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire