BREAKING: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane ruled out for Saturday’s game at Auburn

Texas A&M will be without a key offensive threat for Saturday’s game at Auburn.

Aggies junior running back Devon Achane has been ruled out according to a report by 247Sports’ Jeff Tarpley due to a suspected ankle injury.

News began to surface Saturday prior to the Aggies game at Auburn when Achane entered the stadium wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Following the observation, a source told Tarpley that Achane would not be active for Texas A&M, and would be replaced by true freshman Le’veon Moss at running back.

In nine games this season, Achane has rushed for 887 yards and six touchdowns on 158 carries. Moss has rushed for 35 yards on 11 carries this season for Texas A&M, appearing in four games.

Achane is in a boot. @billyliucci reported he was likely out for Auburn. pic.twitter.com/v3nwHeNFs0 — David Nuño (@DavidNuno) November 12, 2022

