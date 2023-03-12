Breaking: Texas A&M officially a 7-Seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face 10-Seed Penn State in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday

It’s official! Texas A&M (25-9, 15-3 SEC) will travel to Des Moines, Iowa as a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament to face the red-hot Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) on Thursday, as a time will be announced early this week.

Now, if we’re being honest here, the Aggies receiving anything below a 5-seed is simply laughable after winning 17 out of their last 20 games in the regular season, including a record 15 games in conference play. In the SEC Tournament, Texas A&M earned a double-bye and faced Arkansas in the Quarterfinal round, coming from behind a first-half deficit to win 67-61, followed by a blowout 87-75 over Vanderbilt in the Semifinals.

Going into their second SEC Championship game in two seasons, the Aggies fell to the No. 1 overall-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide 82-63 on Sunday afternoon, but according to numerous bracket analysts, the Aggies were a safe bet to land as the 5-seed line with a win or loss. Either way, Texas A&M is headed back to the Big Dance for the first time since the 2017-2018 season, and the first time under Head coach Buzz Williams. Gig ‘Em, and BTHO Penn State.

