Breaking: Texas A&M names Conner Weigman as starting QB for the 2023 season

To all the Texas A&M football fans who have patiently waited for an answer to the biggest offseason question, the time has finally come. Sophomore Conner Weigman has been named the starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

After a neck-and-neck position through fall camp, Weigman has been giving the reins to the starting offense after beating out senior southpaw Max Johnson. Though both players possess enough talent, arm strength, accuracy, and leadership skills to hold the starting job, Weigman’s upside and skill set to be the game-changing quarterback this program needs ultimately proved to be the deciding factor for Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino.

Now that the move has been made official, Weigman can prepare to continue where he left off after an encouraging true freshman season in 2022.

Jimbo Fisher announced that Conner Weigman will be Texas A&M's starting quarterback vs. New Mexico. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) August 28, 2023

After coming in relief in Week 7 after an injury to previous starter Max Johnson, Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception for a 132.3 passer rating. The true freshman remained poised down the stretch while logging a passer rating of over 150 in three of his final four games, which culminated in a memorable 38-24 win against the then-5th-ranked LSU Tigers in the regular season finale.

Weigman, as well as the rest of the Aggie football team, will now set their sights toward Week 1 where they’ll kick off their 2023 rebound campaign on Saturday, Sep. 2, against New Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from Kyle Field, with the game airing on ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire