BREAKING: Texas A&M lands a commitment from former Alabama CB Dezz Ricks

Texas A&M’s transfer portal dominance has been nothing short of incredible. New Mike Elko has continued to add a bevy of talent and experience at nearly every postion, most notably in the secondary, adding seven players at cornerback and safety.

However, outside of adding former Purdue EDGE Nic Sourton, who led the Big Ten in sacks last season, Elko has now landed a huge commitment from former Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks, who visited the Aggies on Tuesday afternoon and is the 3rd-ranked cornerback in the transfer portal.

Coming out of the 2023 recruiting class, Ricks was a five-star prospect, and according to 247Sports composite, he was the 25th-ranked player in the cycle, the 2nd-ranked cornerback and the 6th-ranked player in Florida out of the elite IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL).

Standing at 6’1″ and just over 185 pounds, Ricks was seldom used during his freshman season due to the depth in the secondary while sitting behind future NFL starter Terrion Arnold throughout the season. Ricks now joins the likes of cornerbacks Will Lee Jr. (Kansas State), BJ Mays (UAB), Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly), and Jaydon Hill (Florida) as the camp battles will truly be something to watch this fall.

