Boom! Texas A&M has continued to add valuable veterans through the transfer portal this offseason, already taking full advantage of the spring transfer portal window to address lingering depth issues across the offensive line, now landing a commitment from versatile former Utah OL Koliu'u Faaiu on Saturday morning according to On3's Pete Nakos.

After losing former Troy OL Derrick Graham, who re-entered the portal earlier this week, Elko and new offensive line coach Adam Cushing, who has been crushing it on the recruiting trail, knew what Faaiu could bring to the Aggie's interior offensive line as soon as next season.

While redshirt junior Bryce Foster is assumed to retake the starting center job next season, he has been absent from the spring football period due to his responsibilities as a track and field athlete. Again, this is just presumed, as Faaiu is coming off his 2023 season with eight starts at center under his belt while playing in 11 games along the Utes' O-line.

Standing at 6-3 and 324 pounds, Faaiu understands leverage while consistently holding up in pass protection and is a plus run blocker when asked to clear a path. Expect him to compete for a starting spot at in the trenches, perhaps at center during fall camp.

https://twitter.com/petenakos_/status/1781703496774914242?s=61&t=rO62_8B7v2rHF6PPSzaWmg

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Breaking: Texas A&M has landed a commitment from former Utah OL Koli Faaiu