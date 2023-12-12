Breaking: Texas A&M hires Tommy Moffitt as director of football strength & conditioning

New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is quickly assembling his coaching staff and is bringing a prominent name to College Station.

According to a report from John Brice of FootballScoop, Elko has finalized a deal to hire former Louisiana State University coach Tommy Moffitt as the Aggies’ next director of football strength & conditioning.

Moffitt spent more than 20 years at LSU from 2000-2021. He won national championships under three respective head coaches: Nick Saban (2003), Les Miles (2007) and Ed Orgeron (2019). The Tigers went undefeated in the 2011 regular season, earning Moffitt the College Coach’s Choice Award by Strength Performance.

The experienced S&C director previously worked at two other prominent college football programs. Moffitt worked at Tennesee for four seasons from 1994-97 and for two seasons at Miami in 1998 & 1999.

Countless current S&C coaches around the nation once worked under Moffitt. His coaching tree extends to universities such as Alabama, Arizona, Bowling Green, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, UTSA and Wyoming.

