Breaking: Texas A&M is expected to hire Mark Stoops as the next head football coach

It has been confirmed that the search for Texas A&M’s new head football coach after the firing of Jimbo Fisher has reached its end, as former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is expected to replace Fisher for the 2024 season and beyond, according to multiple sources, including GigEm247 inside Jeff Tarply, and TexAgs’ Billy Liucci.

Early Saturday, ESPN insider Pete Thamel and Athletic insider Bruce Feldman joined Liucci to report that Stoops was indeed a legitimate candidate for the position, as Thamel stated,

“One name that is expected to emerge in the next 24 hours is Kentucky coach Mark Stoops,” Thamel stated on ESPN’s College GameDay.”He coaches a rivalry game against Louisville (on Saturday), and the next 24 hours will be critical for his candidacy.”

Stoops, who is finished his 11th year at Kentucky with a 7-5 record (matching A&M), has compiled a 72-64 record (35-55 SEC) and has taken the Wildcats to seven bowl game appearances, including four wins while recording two 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2021.

At the age of 56, Stoops has a proven track record. Still, after firing Fisher with an enormous $76.8 Million buyout attached, this looks more like a lateral move, if any—Stoop’s $4.5 Million buyout was probably a selling point, coupled with his ability to develop talent at a high level with what A&M offers from a recruiting perspective.

Stoops, for many, was a complete surprise as UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, Arizona’s Jedd Fisch, Duke’s Mike Elko, and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham were more notable candidates throughout the week.

With more to come out as soon as Sunday morning, this has already become a polarizing hire within the fan base, though this would likely be the case with any new head coach announcement.

NOTE: Rivals site AggieYell Editor Mark Passwaters and writer Landyn Rosow were the first to break the news, combined with TexAgs.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire