Breaking: Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen will reportedly enter the transfer portal

This was a surprise, as star sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen, one of the highest-rated players in the 2022 recruiting class, will reportedly enter the transfer portal as soon as it officially opens on Monday, Dec. 4.

On its face, this is somewhat confusing due to the hiring of new head coach Mike Elko, who is known as one of the better defensive minds in the game today, but after news broke that interim head coach Elijah Robinson will leave the program to take the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse, rumors surrounding potential roster attrition could be based on reality.

In two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen has been outstanding, to say the least, recording 66 tackles, 37 solo tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble, including an impressive 37 tackles and four sacks during his breakout 2023 season.

BREAKING: Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 300 DL was ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2022 Class 👀 Will have 2 years of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/jStSukaXte pic.twitter.com/AagEGY2udO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2023

Nolen’s departure leaves a massive hole in the middle of the Aggies’ defense, as senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and defensive end Shemar Turner are slated to depart for the 2024 NFL Draft, while several commits in the 2024 cycle are likely still processing Robinson’s move, including 2024 four-star DL Gabriel Reliford, who de-committed from the from on Sunday.

