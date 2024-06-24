BREAKING: Terre Haute's Erin Reese places third in U.S. Olympic Trials

Prominently featured on NBC's telecast of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field, Terre Haute athlete Erin Reese needed sixth-attempt heroics to place third in the women's hammer throw Sunday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The former Indiana State University standout, current ISU volunteer assistant track and field coach and current Hamilton Center employee needed her final try of 233 feet, 7 inches (71.21 meters) to vault over two other elite competitors — Rachel Tanczos and Janee Kassanavoid — from fifth. NBC showed Reese's crucial throw and her elated reaction shortly after it occurred.

Only Annette Echikunwoke (245-0 or 74.68 meters) and DeAnna Price (244-6 or 74.52 meters) finished ahead of the 28-year-old Reese, who represents the Velaasa Track Club.

Reese grew up in Mount Prospect, Ill., enjoyed an outstanding college career at ISU in the late 2010s before graduating with a degree in psychology and decided to remain a Terre Haute resident since then.

Although it was widely believed that a top-three finish Sunday would propel Reese into the 2024 Summer Olympics, which begin July 26 in Paris, there is still one obstacle.

According to a news release emailed Sunday night by the ISU Sports Information Department, Reese does not currently have the Olympic standard for auto-qualification in the event, which is 74 meters.

"However, there is still a possibility that Indiana State’s discus and hammer throw record holder will make Team USA for the 2024 Olympics," the release continued. "Reese can qualify through the world rankings, which will be finalized following the Olympic qualifying season.

"Should she qualify through the world rankings, Reese would be the second former Sycamore All-American thrower to earn an Olympic spot, joining Mary Theisen-Lappen. Theisen-Lappen will represent Team USA in [women's] weightlifting in Paris, having already qualified in the sport."

Reese qualified for Sunday's hammer-throw finals via a Friday preliminary round, in which she was sixth out of 24 competitors with a mark of 232-4 (70.82 meters). Her other mark in qualifying came in at 225-1 (68.62 meters), with both being good enough to advance to Sunday.

Attempts to contact Reese via text Sunday night were unsuccessful. But ISU track and field program director and head coach Angie Martin expressed joy after viewing Reese's accomplishment on television.

"Erin has worked really hard the last several years to get to this moment," Martin told the Tribune-Star. "She beat some tremendous women in the Olympic Trials and everyone back here in Terre Haute is so proud of her. She is an amazing woman and an example for those around her. I couldn't be happier for her and [ISU assistant coach specializing in throws] Brandan Bettenhausen."

The last former ISU athlete to make the U.S. team and compete in the Summer Olympics was Felisha Johnson, an Indianapolis resident who placed 14th in the women's shot put in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.

Among past Terre Haute residents who competed for Team USA in the Summer Olympics were Greg Bell, a 1956 gold medalist in the men's long jump at Melbourne, Australia; Terry Dischinger, who played on the 1960 gold-medal-winning men's basketball team at Rome; and Clyde Lovellette, who played on the 1952 gold-medal men's basketball team at Helsinki, Finland. Some other former ISU athletes included Benita Edds, who placed 34th in women's archery in 1984 at Los Angeles; Kurt Thomas, who competed in men's gymnastics in 1976 at Montreal; Larry Bird, a co-captain on the 1992 gold-medal "Dream Team" for men's basketball at Barcelona, Spain; and Bruce Baumgartner, who won a gold medal as a heavyweight wrestler in 1984 at Los Angeles, another gold as a super-heavyweight wrestler in 1992 at Barcelona, a silver medal as a super-heavyweight in 1988 at Seoul, South Korea, and a bronze medal as a super-heavyweight in 1996 at Atlanta.

Back to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, another Terre Haute resident — former Rose-Hulman standout and current Rose assistant coach Liz Evans — competed Saturday night in the first round of the women's high jump.

After clearing the first two marks (5-8 and 5-10) on her first attempt, Evans failed to clear 6-0 on all three attempts. With the top 12 making the finals, it came down to a jump-off with five athletes jumping for two spots. Evans came up short on her final attempt of a season-high mark and finished in a three-way tie for 13th out of 21 entries.

With Evans' weekend appearance, she becomes the first Rose-Hulman alum to compete in three separate Olympic Trials (2016, 2021 and 2024).

As the Tribune-Star previously reported, the University of Wisconsin's Jason Swarens — a 2020 graduate of Terre Haute South High School and recent NCAA outdoor runner-up in the men's shot put — placed 20th in that same event Friday night in the U.S. Olympic Trials with a heave of 62-5 1/4 on his third and final attempt after fouling on his first two tries.

Only 22, Swarens already stated that he'll be shooting for a higher finish in the 2028 Olympic Trials.