Breaking: Syracuse football lands 4-star edge Sharlandiin Strange

Sharlandiin Strange picked Syracuse on Saturday, the ACC program beating out a number of Power Five offers for the four-star defensive end.

Syracuse landed Strange out of a final five that also included Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and South Carolina. He is a 6-foot-4 and 230-pound edge rusher from Cheltenham (Cheltenham, Pennsylvania).

Last season in seven games, Strange had 42 total tackles, with six tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He is likely a defensive end for Syracuse but could play linebacker.

He is a four-star recruit and in the ESPN 300 he is ranked at No. 296 nationally.

His decision to commit to Syracuse was posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. He made his commitment public on Saturday evening:

Strange is the first commitment to Syracuse in the 2025 class. Last year, their 2024 class was ranked No. 35 in the nation by 247Sports in large part due to a late push from Fran Brown, who was hired in December.

