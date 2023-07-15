Breaking (and surprising!): Four-star wide receiver Kevin Levy commits to Rutgers football

Kevin Levy committed to Rutgers football on Saturday afternoon. It was a surprising and important commitment for Rutgers football to land.

Levy is a four-star recruit according to On3. He is a wide receiver at Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach FL) who had a strong offer list that included Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

Louisville was considered the heavy favorite here, with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine putting the Cardinals at 95.5 percent to land Levy.

This is a tremendous commitment for Rutgers football, landing such a coveted recruit:

At 6-foot and 170 pounds, Levy is a fascinating prospect in large part due to his speed. As a junior, Levy ran a 10.62 time in the 100 meters this spring.

For comparison, Indianapolis Colts running back Johnathan Taylor is considered one of the fastest athletes in the NFL. As a senior at Salem High School (Salem, N.J.), Taylor ran a 10.49 time in the 100 meters in 2017 during his senior season.

