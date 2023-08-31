Breaking: Sunday’s season opener trending towards a sell-out for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football is set to open their season on Sunday and it appears that SHI Stadium is closing in on a sell-out.

On Thursday, a source close to the situation tells Rutgers Wire that tickets sold for Sunday’s game against Northwestern are close to 50,000. The ticket situation, the source said, is trending towards a sell-out of the Big Ten game.

Four times last season, Rutgers announced an attendance higher than 50,000 for a home game. This includes a crowd of 55.676 for Senior Day against Penn State, a single-game attendance home record for Rutgers.

All four games of 50,000 or more fans were against Big Ten opposition.

Sunday’s game against Northwestern will air on CBS beginning at noon.

“I love playing at home obviously. Love playing at SHI Stadium. Love our fans. I’m sure they will bring a huge home-field advantage this week,” head coach Greg Schiano said on Tuesday. “Can’t wait. Can’t wait to get back there with them. I’ve been here a long time, a lot of years. I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly. But we have some very loyal fans. “And we’re going to provide what they are looking for. I believe that over time, it’s a steady growth and we are going to continue to grow, and like I’ve said before, we are going to get it back to where it needs to be and beyond but it’s a journey, and we’re all on that journey together, our fans, our team, the university, the state.”

