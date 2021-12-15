BREAKING: Sooners land commitment from four-star wide receiver Jayden Gibson from Florida
The Oklahoma Sooners have done everything possible as a program to get off the mat since getting knocked down by the departure of their former head coach. They’ve made waves through their recruiting efforts over the last two weeks and have put themselves back in the top 10 of the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports and On 3 Recruiting.
They’ve lost some talent in the next two classes, but they are doing everything possible to pick up the pieces. One big piece to the future includes landing the commitment of a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Florida in the form of Jayden Gibson.
let’s do it.📍 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/AsEEzPlJ3V
— Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) December 15, 2021
The consensus four-star recruit, Jayden Gibson, is a big pickup (literally) for a Sooners offense undertaking a bit of a reshuffling under their new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Lebby has already secured a commitment from 2022 QB prospect Nick Evers. Gibson, like Evers, was a one-time Florida commit with both native Floridians backing off their Gators pledge upon the hiring of Billy Napier to take over the Gators program replacing Dan Mullen.
Gibson brings elite size to the Sooners’ wide receiver room and a frame that can stand to spend some serious time in a college nutrition program and some quality time with one Jerry Schmidt of the Sooners strength and conditioning program. His length and ability to track the ball will make him a fan favorite of the quarterbacks that get the privilege to throw to him. If nothing else, while he continues to develop, he could be an immediate red zone asset heading into next season with Jadon Haselwood now with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both were threats in the red zone for the Sooners this past season.
Jayden Gibson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
149
20
25
Rivals
4
49
8
7
ESPN
4
195
26
26
247 Composite
4
240
30
39
On3 Recruiting
4
134
18
17
Vitals
Hometown
Winter Garden, FL
Projected Position
WR
Height
6’5
Weight
190
Recruitment
Offered on December 8th, 2021
visit on December 9th, 2021
Commitment on December 14th
Offers
Miami Hurricanes
Baylor Bears
Florida Gators
Arkansas Razorbacks
Auburn Tigers
Cincinnati Bearcats
Georgia Bulldogs
Florida State Seminoles
Penn State Nittany Lions
Kentucky Wildcats
Tennessee Volunteers
Crystal Ball
Film
Check out Jayden Gibson’s Highlights via Hudl
