Breaking: Rutgers wide receiver Chris Long is out for the year

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football wide receiver Chris Long is out for the season following surgery this week.

Long hasn’t played since the season opener, a win over Northwestern. He had two catches for 28 yards in that.

The surgery was for a lower body injury according to head coach Greg Schiano. The injury is a blow to a wide receiver depth chart that is thin.

Long was being counted on to be a big part of the passing game for Rutgers this season.

“Chris Long had surgery, yesterday,” Schiano said. “So he’s out for the season.”

Rutgers faces No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday at SHI Stadium (12:00 PM ET, CBS). At 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten), Rutgers clinched bowl eligibility two weeks ago with a win at Indiana.

Even with the loss of Long, the offense has been moving along nicely for Rutgers, led by a strong running game and the emergence of two wide receivers in the passing game.

Christian Dremel (24 catches, receiving yards, three touchdowns) and JaQuae Jackson (17 catches, 290 receiving yards) have stepped up to fill the void with Long’s injury.

