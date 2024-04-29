Breaking! Rutgers football set to add Australian punter Jakob Anderson

Former Australian Rules Football defender Jakob Anderson is set to transition to college football and the Big Ten. On Monday, Rutgers football announced that Anderson is set to join the program.

He will be enrolling at Rutgers shortly and available to join the program for fall training camp. The 20-year old most recently played Aussie Rules for Sandringham Dragons.

The addition of Anderson offsets the loss of Flynn Appleby, who left after two seasons with the program. After taking a redshirt season to adjust to college football (Appleby was also an Australian Rules player transitioning to American football), Appleby settled in nicely with a net average of 39.6 yards per punt.

The addition of Anderson seems to settle the punting competition at Rutgers heading into the fall.

Rutgers has a tradition, a strong one at that, of fielding Australian punters. It all started in 2014 when Tim Gleeson transferred to Rutgers for his final season of college football. Gleeson averaged 40.3 yards per punt.

Perhaps the best-known punter in Rutgers history is Adam Korsak, who is currently in the CFL. In 2022, Korsak won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

