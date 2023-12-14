Breaking: Rutgers football lands PWO Jackson Gister
Jackson Gister, an athlete out of Maryland, committed to Rutgers football on Thursday morning.
A class of 2024 prospect out of Calvert Hall (Baltimore, Maryland), Gister was a defensive end/tight end. He committed to Rutgers football as preferred walk on (PWO).
During his recruitment, On3 reports that he was offered by Charlotte.
Gister is 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. He showed some promise as a tight end, with three catches for 106 receiving yards in a loss to La Salle (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania) in a late-September non-conference game for Calvert Hall.
He is the first PWO commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 recruiting class. His announcement was made via social media:
Excited to announce my commitment!!! Let’s work! #CHOP @Coach_Aurich @Coach_Hewitt86 @EricJosephsRU @GregSchiano @CHCCoachWard pic.twitter.com/5oCwIBetc5
— Jackson Gister (@JacksonGister1) December 14, 2023
In his social media post, Gister tagged Andrew Aurich (tight ends coach) and Matt Hewitt (assistant tight ends coach/quality control).
Rutgers has a strong 2024 recruiting class that is top 40 in the nation. This week, their latest offer was sent out to Farell Gnago, a Canadian defensive end who had an impressive senior season.