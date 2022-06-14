Breaking: Rutgers football gets another commitment, landing Florida three-star Jason Duclona

Following a weekend official visit to Rutgers football, Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona has given a verbal pledge to the Scarlet Knights.

There must have been something in the water at Rutgers this weekend with Duclona now representing a fifth commitment from the group of official visitors that were on campus.

Duclona is a legit recruit with an impressive offer list. According to Rivals, the three-star holds Power Five offers from Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Missouri, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington State and West Virginia as well as the Scarlet Knights.

He said that after the official visit, he felt comfortable with the Rutgers football program.

“It felt like home…[like] family and it’s one of the best areas to be at for connections,” Duclona told RutgersWire. “The environment, the athletes – [I] just connected with them and the coaching staff all made me feel welcome.”

In 11 games last season for Estero High School (Estero, FL), Duclona had 38 tackles with four interceptions and 10 passes defended.

His family, Duclona said, is very much on board with his decision.

“They love my choice; said it was the best decision I could’ve made and education is important,” Duclona said. “Rutgers has everything I want.”

Duclona is now the third Florida player committed to Rutgers football in the class of 2023. Offensive lineman Mozell Williams (Hawthorne, FL) and three-star linebacker Abram Wright (Fleming Island, FL) both committed to the Scarlet Knights over the weekend.

Williams and Wright, along with Duclona, were all official visitors this past weekend.