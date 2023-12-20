Breaking: Rutgers football flips a bigtime prospect, lands Canadian edge Farell Gnago

Following a weekend official visit, Farell Gnago has committed to Rutgers football. The Canadian edge rusher has the size, strength and production to play at the Big Ten level.

A 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher, Gnago is coming off his final season at Collège André-Grasset (Quebec, PQ).

Gnago, who had been committed to Kent State, was offered last Monday by Michigan State.

Over the weekend, Gnago was on an official visit at Rutgers along with two committed offensive linemen, Kenny Jones and Carter Kadow. Also visiting this past weekend were several other committed players such as quarterback A.J. Surace and running back Gabe Winowich.

Those players were not on an official visit but still wanted to be on-campus and watch practice.

Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Farell 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A93lkmJl2T — Greg Schiano (@GregSchiano) December 20, 2023

Gnago will enroll at Rutgers in June.

Canada has become an important part of the Rutgers recruiting map.

Last season, Rutgers landed another defensive lineman Djibril Abdou Rahman, a three-star who had offers from Buffalo and Kent State.

Rutgers football is projected by ESPN FPI to be bowl eligible.

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates Johnny Langan #21 and Kyle Monangai #5 against the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights attempts to…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights attempts to get past Travis Laster #7 of the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a touchdown as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (8) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Temple Owls cornerback Dominick Hill (21) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Temple Owls cornerback Elijah Clark (20) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores on a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores his third rushing touchdown of the game during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies safety Caleb Woodson (20) and safety Jaylen Jones (15) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: Asbury Park Press

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) tries to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle…

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) tries to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Wisconsin

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the…

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Record

Rutgers' Kyle Monangai and the rest of the Scarlet Knights running backs will try to run…

Rutgers' Kyle Monangai and the rest of the Scarlet Knights running backs will try to run the ball effectively on Saturday against Michigan State at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) in front of wide receiver Ian Strong (29) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards against Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Indiana

Oct 21, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) takes a…

Oct 21, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) takes a hand off from Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second quarter against the IIndiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) tackles during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards after the game Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tarheeb Still (4) and linebacker Fa'Najae Gotay (9) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) hands off…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) hands off to running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire