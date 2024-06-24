Breaking! Rutgers football flips 4-star D.J. McClary from Penn State!

It was a Sunday afternoon flip for Rutgers football, with four-star linebacker D.J. McClary committing to the Scarlet Knights. It is a huge commitment for Rutgers as they land one of the top players in the state and make a crucial recruitment flip from a Big Ten rival.

McClary committed to Rutgers after previously being a part of the Penn State 2025 recruiting class.

The addition of McClary is huge. He is a top-six recruit in New Jersey in this recruiting class and is a significant win for the Scarlet Knights as a program. Nationally, ESPN ranks him as the No. 145 recruit in the country.

As the No. 203 ranked commit in the On3 Industry Rankings, McClary is the highest-ranked verbal in this class for Rutgers.

McClary, who plays for Henry Snyder (Jersey City, N.J.), took an official visit to Rutgers in early June. He had been committed to Penn State since last September.

A consensus four-star linebacker prospect, McClary was selected to play in January’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Last summer, he released a top eight of Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, USC, and Tennessee in addition to Rutgers

Rutgers, with 28 commitments, now has the eighth-best class in the nation according to Rivals.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire