Breaking: Robert Longerbeam is returning to Rutgers football

Robert Longerbeam will be returning to the Scarlet Knights for one more season, the Rutgers football defensive back announced on Tuesday.

This past year saw Longerbeam take another developmental step for Rutgers, posting a career-high in tackles (38) and passes defended (8). He also had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as well as an interception.

He returns to Rutgers with one year of eligibility left.

Big picture, the return of Longerbeam is the final piece for a Rutgers defense that has certainly Earlier this week, safety Flip Dixon signalled that he would be returning to Rutgers.

Also returning from the defense, nicknamed the ‘Dark Side’ are defensive linemen Wes Bailey and Aaron Lewis as well as linebackers Tyreem Powell and Mo Toure.

Longerbeam this season showed himself to be a physical, dependable cornerback in press coverage. He was reliable in man-to-man coverage and could be put on an island against the best wide receivers in the Big Ten.

