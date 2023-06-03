Breaking: Raynor Andrews, a three-star offensive lineman, commits to Rutgers football

Raynor Andrews committed to Rutgers football on Saturday night, giving the Scarlet Knights their first commitment of the recruiting class from Florida. He committed while on his official visit to Rutgers.

Andrews is a consensus three-star from Norland High School (Miami, FL). He held offers from Central Florida, Colorado, Florida State, Syracuse and West Virginia among others. An offensive tackle, he checks in at an impressive 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 97 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 163 player in Florida. Andrews represents the ninth commitment for Rutgers football in the 2023 recruiting class.

He tweeted his announcement on Saturday night:

This is a crucially important recruiting weekend for Rutgers football, with several priority recruits on campus. Andrews is the seventh commitment on the offensive side of that ball for Rutgers and the second offensive lineman.

The first commitment of the 2023 class, Kenny Jones, is an offensive lineman from Delran High School (Delran, N.J.). He is the No. 19 player in New Jersey according to 247Sports.

