BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson agrees to 5-year contract

On Thursday, just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens announced they had agreed to terms with quarterback Lamar Jackson on a five-year contract.

This means the Pittsburgh Steelers will be seeing a lot more of Jackson in the foreseeable future. Fortunately, the Steelers have had success against Jackson during his short career but keeping Jackson in the AFC North means this division will once again be among the best in the league in terms of quarterback talent.

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️ 😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

