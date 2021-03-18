Breaking: Raiders trade RG Gabe Jackson to Seahawks for 2021 5th-round pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the third time this offseason, the Raiders are trading away one of their starting offensive linemen. Trent Brown was the first to go, and today they sent starting center Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals and now have sent the man to his right up north to Seattle.

The compensation is a 2021 fifth-round pick. Hudson was sent along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick, so Jackson yielding a fifth-round pick is just about what you’d expect

Last offseason the Raiders attempted to trade Jackson and were unsuccessful. Now after a bounce-back season, and with a somewhat reasonable contract, the Seahawks took him in trade.

This concludes a week in which Jackson was told he would be released. But in the end, just as happened with Hudson, the Raiders were able to get something for the talented offensive lineman, rather than just lose him with nothing in return.

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis is back on new 3-year deal

    The Dallas Cowboys continue to examine key players in the secondary position as they look to bounce back from a disastrous 2020 season. Earlier this week the club re-signed cornerback C.J. Goodwin to a two-year contract. Now, as first reported by ...

  • Raiders nab third round pick from Cardinals in trade for C Rodney Hudson

    The Cardinals continue to make big moves in the offseason adding a Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson . The 31-year old three-time pro bowler has been an instrumental part of the Raiders offense since joining the team in 2015

  • Cards add WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson to boost offense

    The Arizona Cardinals made a trio of big offseason moves on Wednesday, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal, trading for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and signing two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater. The Cardinals acquired Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Raiders and will send a third-round pick back to Las Vegas.

  • LG Richie Incognito set to rejoin the Raiders on a new deal

    LG Richie Incognito set to rejoin the Raiders on a new deal

  • Raiders trading Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

    The Raiders won’t cut center Rodney Hudson after all. Instead, they’ll trade him to the Cardinals. Arizona and Las Vegas are finalizing a trade that will send Hudson and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for a third round pick, according to multiple reports. The surprising news that the Raiders planned to cut Hudson led [more]

  • Free agent DL Solomon Thomas leaving 49ers to join Raiders

    Solomon Thomas was the 49ers' No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, now he's joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • NFL rumors: Raiders trade Rodney Hudson to Cardinals, swap draft picks

    The Raiders reportedly are sending Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals for draft picks.

  • Bucs agree to 3-year deal with K Ryan Succop

    The Buccaneers are bringing back yet another key member of last year’s Super Bowl team, agreeing to a new three-year deal with kicker Ryan Succop. Succop was a huge addition for the Bucs last offseason, signing on a one-year, prove-it deal after coming back from an injury the previous year. He delivered one of the best kicking seasons in franchise history, including hitting all of his field-goal attempts in the playoffs as Tampa Bay took home the Lombardi Trophy. After searching for more than a decade for a reliable kicker, the Bucs have found their man in Succop, and they’re paying him accordingly

  • Wednesday's NFL free agency roundup: 49ers give Trent Williams record deal; weapon to WFT

    San Francisco's left tackle becomes richest offensive lineman in league history and will be joined by center Alex Mack as NFC West club reloads.

  • Richie Incognito says he’s back with the Raiders

    The Raiders are making a lot of changes on their offensive line, but Richie Incognito will apparently not be one of them. Guard Richie Incognito, who was cut last week, tweeted that he’s back with the team. Incognito has apparently agreed to return on a deal that will cost less against the Raiders’ salary cap. [more]

  • LB Nicholas Morrow re-signing with Raiders

    We have the first word of a Raiders pending free agent returning to the team. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow will be back as he will re-sign with the team according to a source. As we reported in late February, the four-year veteran linebacker tested ...

  • NFL free agency 2021: Kenny Golladay, Juju Smith-Schuster and the best players available

    With the salary cap slashed due the Covid-19 pandemic, teams will look to navigate the free agent market to plug gaps ahead of the 2021 season

  • Raiders sign veteran WR John Brown to replace Nelson Agholor

    Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders lost veteran receiver Nelson Agholor to the New England Patriots. However, the Raiders have found a replacement for Agholor in John Brown, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. The news first came from Adam Caplan of SiriusXM and according to Caplan, it's a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with incentives. The Raiders still could add to their wide receiver unit in free agency and/or the draft, but the Brown addition is certainly a worthwhile one for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock

  • Cardinals agree to 2-year contract with veteran K Matt Prater

    The Cardinals have added a kicker. Zane Gonzalez will not be back in 2021. The team announced it had agreed to terms with veteran Matt Prater on a two-year contract. Prater will be 37 years old this season and is entering his 15th NFL season, having spent the last seven seasons with the Lions. In his career, he has made 83.2% of his field-goal attempts. including 74.6% from 50 yards and beyond and 69.6% from 40-49 yards. He was 21-of-28 in 2020 for a 75% conversion rate, his lowest rate since 2008, but has been one of the more consistent kickers with one of the strongest legs in the league for a long time

  • NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the screechy sounds of its own driving on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover driving.

  • Grading Curtis Samuel’s deal with the Washington Football Team: A

    Don't look now but the Washington Football Team is starting to put a solid offense together, adding the versatile Curtis Samuel.

  • What's the latest on the New York Giants pursuit of WR Kenny Golladay?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano gives an update on the New York Giants' pursuit of ex-Detroit WR Kenny Golladay, saying Big Blue wants to bring the wide receiver in to speak with him ahead of potentially giving him an offer.

  • Report: Cardinals signing WR A.J. Green to 1-year deal

    A.J. Green is leaving Cincy after 10 seasons to hook up with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Report: Bears offered three first-round picks, a third-rounder, and two starters for Russell Wilson

    The Bears did indeed try to finagle a trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. According to Dan Patrick, Chicago offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two unnamed starters for Wilson. The Seahawks, obviously, passed. The problem, from the Bears’ perspective, is that they hold the 20th overall pick this year. And if they [more]