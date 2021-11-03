Breaking: Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III following DUI arrest in fatal car crash

Things have moved pretty quickly. At 2:39 this morning Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery crash in which his vehicle allegedly rear-ended another vehicle that resulted in a woman being killed. The details came out as the day went on including Ruggs being arrested on charges of felony DUI and reckless driving resulting in a death.

By midday the Raiders had put out a statement. And as of moments ago, the team has officially released Ruggs.

This tragedy has caused a 23-year-old woman to lose her life. And from the outset it appears Ruggs will have a lot more to worry about then his football career at this juncture.

Ruggs was the team’s top pick (12 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. After a rough rookie season, he was off to a promising start to the 2021 season. Now his career could be over and he faces charges that carry jail time between 2-20 years if convicted.

The Raiders decided they would not drag their heels and instead cut ties and move forward without Ruggs.