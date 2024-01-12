Breaking: Raiders P AJ Cole named AP All Pro First Team, Maxx Crosby Second Team

The All Pro Team that matter most is out. The AP All Pro. Making the team for the second time in his career was Raiders punter AJ Cole.

Cole had a league-beat 45.1 net punting average. And his 50.4 average yards per punt was the most among those with at least 55 punts (75).

He also had the longest punt this season of 83 yards while his 34 punts stopped inside the 20 were the most of anyone with fewer than 95 punts.

Edge rusher Maxx Croshy had a stellar season as well. He just missed the cut for the AP First team with Myles Garrett and TJ Watt taking those spots. But Crosby did secure a spot on the second team along with Micah Parsons.

Crosby led the league with 23 tackles for loss, led all edge rushers with 90 combined tackles. He was also sixth in the league with 14.5 sacks, and seventh with 31 QB hits. All better than Garrett who was selected for the First Team over him. Watt led the league in sacks and QB hits.

Cole and Crosby were both named to the NFLPA All Pro First Team this week as well.

