Breaking: Patriots releasing 4-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore

In what is sure to be the most surprising move of the season thus far, the New England Patriots are cutting ties with four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots are releasing Gilmore.

He’s spent the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list after having surgery to repair a torn quad. He was eligible to come off the PUP list in Week 7, but the Patriots aren’t going to wait around for him to get healthy.

This likely has to do with his contract situation, too. Gilmore has been seeking a raise from New England, but the two sides weren’t able to come to an agreement. He was in the final year of his contract and by releasing him, the Patriots will now gain about $5.8 million in cap space.

Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the salary cap, needed to clear cap space and now will find themselves with an additional $5.8 million. Stephon Gilmore was in the last year of his contract, so New England doesn’t owe him any more money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

As a vested veteran, Gilmore is not subject to waivers. At 4 p.m. ET, he will be free to sign with any team in the NFL. As one would imagine, there should be a huge market for the two-time All-Pro and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

In four seasons with the Patriots, Gilmore played 56 games. He picked off 11 passes and returned two for touchdowns, recording 52 total deflections in coverage. He also made 161 tackles and forced three fumbles, making the Pro Bowl three times in his four years in New England.