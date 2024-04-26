Breaking: Panthers select WR Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall

The Carolina Panthers have traded up and selected South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It was a surprise, but definitely a welcome one for quarterback Bryce Young as they continue to build out the offense. The South Carolina native broke out this season with 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has a lot of playmaking ability, but has some work to do to become the alpha of a wide receiver room. He’s not too different from their current top receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Now, they will not be drafting at the top of the second round on Day 2.

Grade: A

