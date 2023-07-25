Breaking: New Orleans Saints sign Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal

Welcome home @TheJimmyGraham 👏 The Saints have signed Graham to a one-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kRo2TMPVod — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023

Now that was unexpected. The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal, allowing him to possibly finish his pro football career where it started. Graham was out of football in 2022 and was recently injured in a Miami cycling accident, but he’s back to good health and looking to make an impact.

He joins a tight ends room including Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, Lucas Krull, Miller Forristall, and Jesse James. The Saints were at their 90-man roster limit before signing him so stay tuned for a corresponding move.

Graham earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition with the Saints to start his career, though he hasn’t been the same player since they traded him back in 2015. 51 of his 85 career touchdown receptions happened in a Saints uniform. Now 36 years old, he’s looking to end his career on a high note.

This is a developing story.

