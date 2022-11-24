BREAKING: Oregon picks up commitment from 2024 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark

1
Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks scored big in the recruiting world on Thanksgiving Day, getting a commitment from 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark, the No. 14 WR in the 2024 class.

Denmark, who hails from Philadelphia, stands at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 87 overall player in the 2024 class. He is the second addition to the Ducks’ 2024 class after they were able to add 4-star OL Fox Crader earlier in the week. They also have a commitment from 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano as well.

They currently have the No. 18 class in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

The WR position was a big area of improvement in the 2023 recruiting class, with 5-star Jurrion Dickey and 4-star Ashton Cozart committing to the Ducks.

Tyseer Denmark’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

PA

WR

Rivals

4

5.8

PA

WR

ESPN

4

84

PA

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

PA

WR

247 Composite

4

0.9547

PA

WR

 

Vitals

Hometown

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022

  • Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on November 22. 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

