BREAKING: Oregon picks up commitment from 2024 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark

The Oregon Ducks scored big in the recruiting world on Thanksgiving Day, getting a commitment from 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark, the No. 14 WR in the 2024 class.

Denmark, who hails from Philadelphia, stands at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 87 overall player in the 2024 class. He is the second addition to the Ducks’ 2024 class after they were able to add 4-star OL Fox Crader earlier in the week. They also have a commitment from 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano as well.

They currently have the No. 18 class in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

The WR position was a big area of improvement in the 2023 recruiting class, with 5-star Jurrion Dickey and 4-star Ashton Cozart committing to the Ducks.

Tyseer Denmark’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 PA WR Rivals 4 5.8 PA WR ESPN 4 84 PA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 PA WR 247 Composite 4 0.9547 PA WR

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-11 Weight 180 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022

Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on November 22. 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire