BREAKING: Oregon picks up commitment from 2024 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark
The Oregon Ducks scored big in the recruiting world on Thanksgiving Day, getting a commitment from 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark, the No. 14 WR in the 2024 class.
Denmark, who hails from Philadelphia, stands at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 87 overall player in the 2024 class. He is the second addition to the Ducks’ 2024 class after they were able to add 4-star OL Fox Crader earlier in the week. They also have a commitment from 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano as well.
They currently have the No. 18 class in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.
The WR position was a big area of improvement in the 2023 recruiting class, with 5-star Jurrion Dickey and 4-star Ashton Cozart committing to the Ducks.
Tyseer Denmark’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
PA
WR
Rivals
4
5.8
PA
WR
ESPN
4
84
PA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
PA
WR
247 Composite
4
0.9547
PA
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022
Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on November 22. 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions