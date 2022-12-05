BREAKING: Oregon names UTSA’s Will Stein as offensive coordinator

It’s a name not many outside the NCAA coaching circles have heard of, but they’re about to.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has announced that Will Stein, now the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from Texas San Antonio will be the Ducks’ new OC, replacing Kenny Dillingham.

Like his predecessor, Stein likes to run a spread offense that lets his skill players shine. The Roadrunners averaged 38 points this season on their way to an 11-2 record and a berth to the Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl in Orlando where they will take on Troy.

Stein was the Roadrunners’ passing game coordinator for the previous two seasons before taking over as OC in 2022.

Quarterback Frank Harris flourished in Stein’s system where he averaged nearly 300 yards per game and completed 71 percent of his passes. Receiver Zakhari Franklin racked up 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns as well.

Under Stein’s tutelage, the UTSA wideouts smashed records and emerged as one of the top groups in the FBS in 2021. Joshua Cephus, De’Corian Clark, and Franklin combined to catch 204 passes for 2,585 yards and 25 TDs and made UTSA one of only three teams (Appalachian State, Ohio State) to have three receivers with at least 50 receptions and 750 yards in 2021.

This season, Franklin and Cephus combined for 2,085 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022.

Stein will be stepping into a great situation, with a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball to work with in Eugene. It is still unknown for certain whether or not QB Bo Nix will return for another season — though signs seem to point to his eventual return — but the Ducks can expect WR Troy Franklin, RB Bucky Irving, RB Noah Whittington, and TE Terrance Ferguson all to be back in 2023, among many others. On top of that, 5-star QB Dante Moore, the No. 2 rated QB in the 2023 class, is expected to sign with the Ducks later in December.

Under Kenny Dillingham, the previous offensive coordinator, the Ducks had the No. 8 scoring offense, No. 14 rushing offense, No. 16 passing offense, and No. 4 total offense in the nation.

