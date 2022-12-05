BREAKING: Oregon LB Justin Flowe will enter the transfer portal

This one may come as a shock to some people.

On Monday morning, Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal and leave Eugene. After three seasons with the Ducks, Flowe struggled to reach his ceiling, playing in just 12 total games and racking up 50 total tackles.

As a former 5-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 6 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, Flowe is the second-highest recruit to ever commit to the Ducks, behind only Kayvon Thibodeaux.

While injuries ended Flowe’s first two seasons in Eugene quickly, he was able to stay healthy throughout the 2022 campaign. However, Flowe still struggled to get onto the field with Dan Lanning as his head coach, playing just 21.8% of all defensive snaps for Oregon. Whether it was a bad fit in the scheme, or the potential that his foot injury from 2021 delayed his development, it became clear this past season that Flowe was not playing with the same veracity that we saw in his lone game vs. Fresno State in 2021, where he racked up 14 tackles and a forced fumble.

Now, despite his recent struggles, Flowe will undoubtedly be viewed as one of the highest-profile players in the transfer portal, and he will likely have a long list of potential suitors.

Justin Flowe’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2020: 1 Game | 1 tackle

2021: 1 Game | 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

2022: 10 Games | 35 tackles, 2.5 TFL

Vitals

Hometown Upland, California Projected Position Inside Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 225 pounds Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 99 CA LB Rivals 5 6.1 CA LB ESPN 5 91 CA LB On3 Recruiting 5 99.05 CA LB 247 Composite 5 99.67 CA LB

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Clemson Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Miami Hurricanes

