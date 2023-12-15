BREAKING: Oregon freshman RB Dante Dowdell to enter the transfer portal

One of the more promising players on the Oregon Ducks roster is expected to enter the transfer portal, Ducks Wire can confirm. The first report came from Sports Illustrated’s Max Torres.

Dowdell was in Eugene for one season, where he saw action in six games with 17 rushing attempts for 90 yards and one touchdown. Dowdell’s best performance came in the first game of the season against Portland State, where he ran eight times for 55 yards and his lone touchdown.

As a recruit, Dowdell was the No. 194 player in the Top 247 and the No. 9 RB. In Mississippi, Dowdell was the No. 4 overall player. In the 247 Sports Composite, Dowdell came in as the No. 135 player nationwide, No. 6 RB, and No. 3 player in Mississippi.

