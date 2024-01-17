BREAKING: Oregon Ducks land commitment from former Duke DB Brandon Johnson

The Oregon Ducks have been in the market for another cornerback via the transfer portal, and they landed one on Wednesday afternoon with former Duke DB Brandon Johnson announcing his commitment.

Johnson played for three seasons at Duke, racking up 128 tackles, 16 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 INTs, and 1 touchdown in his time there, operating more out of the slot/nickel position than an outside CB spot.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder will have 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Earlier in the offseason, the Ducks added a commitment from former UTSA CB Kam Alexander, who is expected to come in and compete for a starting spot right away. The same can be said for Johnson, who will likely compete for the starting STAR position in 2024.

The Ducks lost cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin on Wednesday as he left to take a job with the Michigan State Spartans, but they promoted safeties coach Chris Hampton to an all-encompassing defensive backs coach to fill the hole.

Even with the addition of Johnson, there still is a good chance that Oregon tries to add former Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad, who entered the transfer portal last week after the departure of Kalen DeBoer. Muhammad is thought to be an Oregon lean, but is taking visits to Texas and Alabama this week.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire