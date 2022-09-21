Breaking news:

Aaron Judge blasts 60th HR of season in 9th, Giancarlo Stanton walks it off for Yankees

Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene.

While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game.

Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene.

Film

Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

CA

LB

Rivals

3

5.7

CA

LB

ESPN

3

79

CA

LB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

CA

LB

247 Composite

4

0.9117

CA

LB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Manteca, California

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

200 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022

  • Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022

  • Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • UCLA Bruins

  • Florida State Seminoles

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories