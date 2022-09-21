Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene.

While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game.

Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene.

Film

Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB

Vitals

Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022

Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022

Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins

Florida State Seminoles

Twitter

