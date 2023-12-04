Breaking: Ohio State quarterback, former top New Jersey recruit Kyle McCord is in the transfer portal

The Monday morning opening of the transfer portal was certainly unpredictable, but few saw Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal. McCord played his high school football in Philadelphia but his residence was in New Jersey.

His father, Derek McCord, played collegiately for Rutgers. As a recruit, McCord was offered by Rutgers.

Last season, Kyle McCord threw for 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions for Ohio State. In his first season as the starter for Ohio State, has led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 season and a trip to the Cotton Bowl where they will face Missouri.

A part of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, Kyle McCord was a five-star recruit according to On3. ESPN ranked him as a four-star and the No. 31 recruit in the nation.

The news of Kyle McCord’s decision to enter the transfer portal was broken by 247Sports.

Ohio State starting QB Kyle McCord has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sportshttps://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/tLNj2XtKAY — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 4, 2023

It is unclear if Kyle McCord will participate in the Cotton Bowl for Ohio State – let alone if Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day would want him with the program.

