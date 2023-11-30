Breaking: Ohio State football loses 5-star recruit to Miami

This was not the news that Ohio State football wanted to hear, 5-star defensive tackle commit, Justin Scott, has flipped his commitment to Miami (FL).

Scott had been committed to the Buckeyes since early July, but follows his Chicagoland friend Marquise Lightfoot to South Florida. I had been told they were most likely a packaged deal and this turned out to be true, but clearly not in Columbus.

This is a hard one to swallow, as Scott is ranked as the No. 3 defensive lineman and 12th overall recruit in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was viewed as one of the corner pieces of the class.

🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star DL Justin Scott has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Miami🙌 Scott ranks No. 11 NATL. (No. 2 DL) in the 2024 class‼️ More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/4yrIzVchGG pic.twitter.com/MOm5Je24Xy — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 30, 2023

It makes sense as to why the Buckeyes were set to host multiple defensive line recruits over the next few weeks. Losing Scott hurts the perception that Larry Johnson hasn’t been able to recruit at a high level over the last few cycles.

