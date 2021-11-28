BREAKING: Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini relieved of duties

Just two days into the offseason, Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator/receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini has been fired.

The report came first from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg at just past 10 a.m. MT on Sunday. Brian Howell of BuffZone confirmed the report. Colorado officially announced the firing soon after.

Chiaverini, a wide receiver at Colorado in the late 1990s, was originally hired on Jan 1, 2016, to be CU’s co-offensive coordinator, receivers coach and recruiting coordinator on Mike MacIntyre’s staff. He was retained when Mel Tucker was hired and became the Buffs assistant head coach in 2019. For the past two seasons, Chiaverini has been Colorado’s offensive coordinator/receivers coach under Karl Dorrell.

But after a tumultuous offensive season in 2021, Chiaverini has been let go.