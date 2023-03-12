Breaking: Notre Dame freshman safety granted release to play elsewhere

In a surprising turn of events, Notre Dame safety signee Brandyn Hillman has asked for and been granted his release from scholarship and will now look for somewhere else to play his college football.

According to his post on Twitter with the announcement, the change of heart is due to personal reasons. The Virginia native will probably look to play closer to home but that is just a guess at this point.

The 6-foot, 1-inch and 191 pound safety was rated as the 9th overall athlete in the nation and 214th overall player by the 247Sports composite. He was recruited to play safety with Adon Shuler and Ben Minich in his class.

