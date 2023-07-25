Breaking: Notre Dame football director of performance, Matt Balis, has resigned

In a shocking development for Notre Dame football, their Tremattera director of performance, Matt Balis has resigned from the position.

The resignation is effective immediately, as Balis has cited personal reasons for his departure from the program. Head coach Marcus Freeman thanked Balis in a press release “for all the work he put into elevating our program. I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and as a man.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Balis had been at the position since 2017 and now Freeman has named Fred Hale as the new leader of Notre Dame’s strength and conditioning program. It seems like Hale will continue to “implement” the plan that Balis had for the team.

Matt Balis Resigns as Trematerra Family Director of Football Performance MORE: https://t.co/NHdiIevKgQ — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) July 25, 2023

More!

Notre Dame athletic website getting makeover

Notre Dame football excitement: Blue Chip LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Is Irish

What percentage ESPN has Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt as top overall draft pick

Former Notre Dame star to start training camp on PUP list

Scout’s view: Notre Dame’s newest commitment, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire