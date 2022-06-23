BREAKING: No. 1 prospect Arch Manning has made his college decision

The Arch Manning sweepstakes has finally come to an end.

On Thursday, the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment to Texas over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida and others. Manning — the grandson of Archie Manning, son of Cooper and nephew of recently retired stars Eli and Peyton — is one of the best quarterback prospects of all time, earning the highest possible rating on the 247Sports Composite.

The Tigers were one of many teams very actively involved in Manning’s recruitment, and they hoped to contend for the product of the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. However, it became clear in recent months that LSU was behind a number of teams on his list, and coach Brian Kelly began looking elsewhere for a 2023 signal-caller.

He’ll be joining a quarterback room in Austin that suddenly looks very crowded. The Longhorns landed 2021’s top quarterback and No. 1 prospect, Quinn Ewers, in the transfer portal from Ohio State. The two could be set for a showdown next offseason, depending on how Ewers performs this season.

After his father, grandfather and uncles all committed to and played for SEC programs, Manning has bucked that trend. That is until Texas joins the conference, which will happen at some point while he’s in Austin.

