Breaking news – Rutgers football to host four-star Jaelyne Matthews for an official visit

This weekend, Rutgers football will host Jaelyne Matthews for an official visit this weekend. Matthews is one of the top offensive tackles in the nation and a four-star recruit.

Rutgers was the first Power Five program to offer Matthews following his freshman season at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). He has been selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

He is a four-star recruit who is ranked the No. 93 player in the nation according to ESPN. In the On3 Industry Rankings, he is a top-25 offensive tackle in the nation.

Rutgers will be the first official visit for Matthews, who has other official visits scheduled for Georgia (the weekend of June 21), Miami (the weekend of June 7) and Tennessee (the weekend of June 14).

The official visit was announced by Matthews on Wednesday morning via his social media:

Matthews most recently took a visit to Rutgers this spring.

In March, Matthews told Rutgers Wire about his relationship with the Scarlet Knights.

“I would love to be able to play at that school and be the hometown hero in New Jersey,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire in March. “To put Rutgers on the map, nationally. They definitely got a lot of national attention when they were in the game with Ohio State and then in the bowl game they beat Miami. They havc changed a lot since Greg Schiano has gotten there. He’s changed the program for the better and I’m happy for the team.”

Matthews played lacrosse this spring.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire