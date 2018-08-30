BREAKING NEWS: Juventus' Ronaldo set for Man Utd return after Champions League draw

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo will face former club Manchester United in the Champions League this season after the two European heavyweights were drawn together in Group H on Thursday.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo initially rose to prominence on the European stage with United, having joined them as an 18-year-old in 2003.

At Old Trafford he established himself as one of the best players in the world and won the first of his Ballons d'Or while at United in 2008, the same year of his maiden Champions League success.

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid the following year, winning four more Champions League titles before joining Juve, with the Turin giants hoping the Portugal star is the final piece of the puzzle in their quest for a first success in Europe since 1995-96.