Breaking News: Notre Dame Quarterback Possibly Out For Rest of Spring

Projected Notre Dame starting quarterback Riley Leonard is possibly done for the spring. This comes after head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Leonard had another surgery to address the stress fracture in his foot.

Freeman made the announcement on Saturday following the surgery that was done on Friday stating that it was the same foot and ankle that had the procedure done on it earlier this year. He added that Leonard could return to practice this spring in some capacity.

Notre Dame’s spring session ends on April 20 with the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Marcus Freeman said during his post practice presser that Riley Leonard will be out multiple weeks following an additional surgery on his ankle. Didn’t put a specific timeline on his return, didn’t rule him out for the remainder of spring practice, either. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) March 23, 2024

