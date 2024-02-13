Breaking News: Neal Posey leaving Saint James football for college coaching opportunity

Saint James head coach Neal Posey is leaving the program to accept a college coaching position the school announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The specifics of where Posey is headed is to be announced, while Saint James is slated begin the search for its new football coach.

“My family and I are incredibly grateful for our many years with the Saint James School community. It truly is a special place, and we have greatly enjoyed being part of the Trojan family. Although we are sad to leave Saint James, we are excited about the opportunity to move into the college coaching world,” Posey said in the press release.

Posey started his coaching journey at Trinity Presbyterian before joining the Saint James staff in 2015. In 2018, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, helping lead the Trojans to Class 3A state championship in 2022 under then coach Jim Perry.

Last season, Posey was named the head coach for Saint James and led the squad to an 11-3 record. The Trojans took home the area title and advanced to the Class 3A semifinals under Posey.

“Coach Posey has been an outstanding member of our Trojan coaching staff for more than nine years,” said Head of School Dr. Larry McLemore. “We are grateful for his leadership and many contributions to our football program and the whole child development of our student-athletes. We wish him the very best and much continued success in his new role.” More information about the head coaching vacancy and application process can be found at stjmontgomery.org.

