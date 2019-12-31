It's the news all Ducks fans were expecting and hoping to hear: Oregon freshman wide receiver Mycah Pittman will suit up to play in the 106th Rose Bowl.

"He has been cleared. He will play."

He's baaaaack.



Coach Cristobal confirms that wide receiver Mycah Pittman will play in the Rose Bowl. #goducks #OnWisconsin #rosebowl pic.twitter.com/e74ybNOKlC



— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) December 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Head Coach Mario Cristobal announced Pittman's participation during Tuesday morning's press conference, the final availability before the Ducks suit up vs. Wisconsin.

Pittman broke his right arm against Arizona on November 16, but had returned to practice earlier this month.

The 5-foot-11 freshman from California was in full pads and contact as Oregon made their Rose Bowl preparations this past weekend.

We'll get final word here in the next day or two, but all signs point to him being cleared and ready to go. He's been practicing full speed for almost three weeks now. While he was playing, he was playing some high level football for us. I'm excited for him as well, he's worked so hard to get himself out here, be a contributor, and its great to have him back in the lineup. –Oregon coach Mario Cristobal told reporters in Los Angeles on December 26th.

Story continues

Pittman was able to clear that final hurdle and is a welcomed addition for Justin Herbert's passing attack.

In six games, Pittman has 14 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. His speed and relentless tenacity will provide a boost to the Duck receiving corps.

BREAKING NEWS: Mycah Pittman to suit up and play in the 106th Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest