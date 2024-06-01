Breaking news – Miron Gurman has committed to Rutgers football

The first commitment of the official visit weekend for Rutgers football came from Miron Gurman on Saturday afternoon.

Gurman, named a three-star earlier this week by Rivals, is a 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive lineman from Spencerport High School (Spencerport, New York).

He also holds offers from Buffalo, UConn and Toledo among others.

With the commitment of Gurman, Rutgers football now stands at nine committed players in their 2025 class. He is the second defensive lineman in the group, joining Florida interior defensive lineman Jyon Simon.

A three-star, Simon also held offers from Texas, Tennessee, USC (University of Southern California), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State. NC State and Colorado.

Gurman announced his commitment to Rutgers via his social media:

It’s a blessing to see dreams come true by the grace of God🙏🏻 I’m 100% committed to Rutgers University 🪓 pic.twitter.com/DQPKnlmjPd — Miron Gurman ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MironGurman) June 1, 2024

Last year, Rutgers landed New York’s top recruit, four-star wide receiver K.J. Duff. The addition of Gurman continues the strong recruiting efforts from Rutgers in the Empire State.

This is a big recruiting weekend for Rutgers, with the likes of four-star offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews and four-star John Forster on campus this weekend for official visits.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire