Breaking news: Graham Potter snubs return to Brighton

Graham Potter has reportedly snubbed a return to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls were considering the 49-year-old to replace Roberto De Zerbi, who mutually agreed to leave his role at the end of the season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the English boss isn’t interested in returning to the Amex Stadium.

It is said that Potter feels the Brighton managerial position is great for any manager but doesn’t think it is right for him at the moment.

BREAKING: Sources close to Graham Potter have told Sky Sports News that he will not be returning to Brighton as head coach 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FrDwsPTStz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2024

The 49-year-old did an impressive job during his tenure at the East Sussex club between 2019 and 2022.

He introduced a progressive brand of football and steadily improved their position from bottom-six to ninth at the end of the 2021-22 season.

His excellent work at Brighton earned him a big move to Chelsea in 2022 but he spectacularly failed to replicate his previous success in West London.

He lasted only seven months at the Blues after winning just seven of his 22 Premier League games in charge.

Potter has recently also been linked with Manchester United amid uncertainty over the future of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman led the Red Devils to FA Cup glory but their performances were largely disappointing last season.